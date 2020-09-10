Thomas R. Kieper
It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Kieper announces his passing on September 8, 2020, at the age of 71, in Sandusky, OH.
Born to Reinhold and Marjorie Kieper on January 27, 1949, he attended Macomber High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968. Tom served a tour of duty in Vietnam and during that time also married his high school sweetheart Susan Schultz (d.1994)
Tom worked as an electrical control panel designer for SSOE, General Mills and Monroe Environmental.
Tom married Donna Rabideau (d.2006) Tom and Donna loved to travel all over the United States and spend time with their children and grandchildren. He loved all of his family, who played such an active role in his life.
Tom will be lovingly remembered by sister, Carole Kieper; brother, Tim Kieper, and his children, his sons, Matthew & Kelli Kieper, James & Christi Kieper, David & Karina Kieper, step-son, Alan & Kelly Rabideau and step-daughter, Gail (Rabideau) & David Foil. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma, Austin, Chiara, Nolan, Gretchen, Cassi, Jordan, Talayla, and Xavier Kieper, Ethan & Max Rabideau, and Avery & Alayna Foil. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Kathy and granddaughter, Grace Lynn Kieper.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky for their extraordinary care over the last few years.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com
