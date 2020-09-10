1/
Thomas R. Kieper
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Kieper

It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Kieper announces his passing on September 8, 2020, at the age of 71, in Sandusky, OH.

Born to Reinhold and Marjorie Kieper on January 27, 1949, he attended Macomber High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968. Tom served a tour of duty in Vietnam and during that time also married his high school sweetheart Susan Schultz (d.1994)

Tom worked as an electrical control panel designer for SSOE, General Mills and Monroe Environmental.

Tom married Donna Rabideau (d.2006) Tom and Donna loved to travel all over the United States and spend time with their children and grandchildren. He loved all of his family, who played such an active role in his life.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by sister, Carole Kieper; brother, Tim Kieper, and his children, his sons, Matthew & Kelli Kieper, James & Christi Kieper, David & Karina Kieper, step-son, Alan & Kelly Rabideau and step-daughter, Gail (Rabideau) & David Foil. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma, Austin, Chiara, Nolan, Gretchen, Cassi, Jordan, Talayla, and Xavier Kieper, Ethan & Max Rabideau, and Avery & Alayna Foil. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Kathy and granddaughter, Grace Lynn Kieper.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky for their extraordinary care over the last few years.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14 at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S Reynolds Rd. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
12:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved