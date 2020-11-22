Thomas R. KlonowskiThomas R. Klonowski born October 26, 1942 and passed on November 19, 2020.Tom passed peacefully on November 19, 2020 at Elizabeth Scott Community, 2720 Albon Rd. Tom suffered a stroke back in June 2019 that left him debilitated but his wit never stopped up until the time of his passing. Tom was known at Elizabeth Scott to provide laughter with the staff and on occasion be a little stubborn with the staff. Tom loved his diet Pepsi which could always be found in his room. Tom's other joy was his love for his cats and shopping.Tom had a long and successful career which included working up to branch manager for 5/3 bank, liquor control board and retiring from the Industrial Commission of Ohio after 15 years.He was born to Roman and Helen (Sojda) Klonowski on October 26, 1942 who are deceased. Survivors are: cousins, Mary Ellen (Rich) Helminski, Pat Wright, John Klonowski, Ralph Klonowski, James Klonowski, Kenneth Klonowski and Diane Bagrowski and numerous other cousins.A special gratitude to Rick Helminski, special godson and numerous other cousins.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit: