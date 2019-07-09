Thomas R. "Dick" LaPorte



Thomas R. "Dick" LaPorte, 89, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Promedica Bay Park Hospital. He was born December 22, 1929, in Toledo to Stephen and Geraldine (Mauter) LaPorte. Dick was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked for Toledo Edison for 42 years and at Toledo Blade for 10 years on weekends. He was a hardworking and loving husband and father and was always ready to help others and he could fix anything. He was also an avid car lover mostly the 30's and 40's of which he had many over the years.



Dick is survived by Jeanette "Jean", his loving wife of 68 years; sons, Bruce (Annie), David (Anita) LaPorte, and daughter, Vickie (Steve) Vincent; grandchildren, John (Meredith), Jason (Lorin) LaPorte and Dr. Alaina Vincent; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Lillian, Colton, Lexie, Corey; sister, Donna Becker. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley McDonough.



At his request there will be no visitation. Freck Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.



Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019