Thomas R. Richmond, Jr., 58, of Holland, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a hard battle with cancer. He was born August 2, 1961 in Toledo to Thomas, Sr. and Naomi (Brogan) Richmond.
Thomas worked for the family business for over 25 years building homes in the Toledo area. In his free time he enjoyed being outdoors, remodeling homes but most of all, spending time with his daughter, Brittany. Thomas also loved music, especially Rock-n-Roll.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Brittany Robarge; siblings, Richard (Kristine) Brown, Stephen (Vickie) Brown, Cathy Richmond and Tammy Richmond-Holmes; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by brother, Gary Richmond.
The family will receive guests, on Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) where Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in Thomas' memory.
