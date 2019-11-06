|
|
Thomas Remy Thibert
On the morning of November 4, 2019, Thomas Remy Thibert of Perrysburg, OH went to be with the Lord at the age of 83. Tom was born to Dolores and Remy Thibert on April 16th, 1936 in Toledo, OH. He was an All City Football player and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1954. He graduated from Ohio University with a degree in marketing in 1959. In 1961 he married the love of his life Gwenn, and together raised three children, Tim, Terri, and Todd. Tom's high energy, business acumen, and undeniable charisma help propel him upward throughout his thirty year career at AP Parts Company. During his tenure he was President at AP from 1986-1994, President of State Products (a subsidiary of AP) from 1990-1992, Chairman of the Board of Tuffy Associates Corporation from 1987-1990, and various Industry Board positions to include Vice Chairman of the Automotive President's Council of MEMA. There Tom served as Board Director of AWDA University. He had a strong commitment to community service and served in multiple positions on the boards of Riverside Hospital, Mercy Health Partners, and Toledo Business College Advisory Board. Tom was a long time member of St. Rose Catholic Church and served as a business pastor alongside of his classmate and senior church pastor Rev. John "Arch" Thomas. Tom invested his time and passion in to the building of a gymnasium and the renovation of the school and gothic church. In his retirement years he cherished his friends and activities at Belmont Country Club. As fierce competitor in golf, he won the club and senior club championships several times each. He just loved to parade his friends and family by his victory plaques prestigiously adorning his locker door that were located in the clubhouse. He was a member of the Ottawa Skeet Club where he enjoyed a round of skeet or two on occasional weekends. His family and friends would often find him cooking and baking away in his kitchen where he was known for his famous chili and Christmas cookies.
Tom is survived by his wife, Gwenn; brothers, Jim and Bob; children, Tim (Liz) Thibert, Terri (Phil) Johnson and Todd Thibert; grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of his life, Tanner, Toni and Taya, Nick and Dani, Kelsey, Taylor, Alyssa and Kiri. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice of NW Ohio for their continued compassionate care.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 24250 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church and Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). Condolences and memories can be shared at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019