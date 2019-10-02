|
|
Thomas "Tom" Robert Palenske
Thomas Robert Palenske, 58, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in his home. Thomas fought a courageous battle against lung cancer.
Tom worked for over 20 years in the gas industry, currently working for Airgas, Inc. as a gas blender. He was an avid bowhunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Tom loved his family dearly and was a proud son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He also cherished the time he spent with family and friends, including many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Robert Palenske, and mother-law-in, Kay Miller. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lonnell (Krajicek) Palenske; sons Joshua (Victoria) Palenske, Daniel (Chelsey) Palenske, David Palenske and daughter Melissa Palenske; granddaughter Clarice Palenske; mother Anna Palenske and brother William Palenske.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, with a memorial service to begin at 7:30 p.m. Please consider memorial contributions to the or Heartland Hospice.
walterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019