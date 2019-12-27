Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Roth Obituary
Thomas Roth

Thomas Roth, 73, passed away on Sunday December 22, 2019 in his Sylvania home. He was born the son of Lois and Marvin Roth who both preceded him.

He is survived by his loving children, Brian (Trisha) Roth, Janelle (Adam) Turner; grandchildren, Alexander, Lillyahna, Eliason, and Maxwell Roth, Gavin, Jacob, and Dylan Turner; siblings Patricia Draheim and Jill Smith. He was also preceded by his wife Janeen.

Friends are invited to visit from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 27, 2019
