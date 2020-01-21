|
Thomas Royce Ruch
Thomas Royce Ruch, age 59, passed away on January 19, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Tom was born in December 1960, the eldest child of Patsy Marie Pohlman and Royce W. "Dewey" Ruch, in Oregon, Ohio. Tom graduated in 1979 from E.L. Bowsher High School. At the time of his death, he was employed as a mechanic at GetGo Transportation Co. in Millbury, Ohio. Tom was a member of the 14th Ward Oldtime Ballplayers Association.
Throughout his life Tom loved drag racing. In his younger days he proudly raced a Camaro at Norwalk Raceway Park. He has been a lifetime fan of hockey, rooting passionately for the Boston Bruins and his grandsons' and nephews' hockey teams. You could always count on Tom to be wearing scarlet and gray, cheering for Ohio State Football. His grandchildren adored their "Papa," who could be seen in the audience at their sporting and dance events. He enjoyed time with his family, especially the annual the Ruch family Thanksgiving Day Golf Outing.
Known as "Tubby" to many and as "Papa" to precious few, Tom is lovingly remembered by his wife, Michele "Beanny" (formerly Mitchell); stepchildren, Heather (Brian) Cain and Robert (Jennifer) Shepler; grandchildren, Noah, Eleanor, Grace, Robert, Ava, and Charles; adoring mother, Pat; brothers, Tim (Tammy) and Kurt; nephews, Tyler and Toby; Aunt, Joyce Haynes; and many special, extended family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Royce, who passed on the same date in 2019.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., with services begining at 7:00 p.m. Tom's family would like to express gratitude to the caregivers and staff on the 5th Floor at ProMedica Toledo Hospital for their kindness and attention during Tom's final days.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020