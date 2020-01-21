Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Ruch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Royce Ruch


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Royce Ruch Obituary
Thomas Royce Ruch

Thomas Royce Ruch, age 59, passed away on January 19, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Tom was born in December 1960, the eldest child of Patsy Marie Pohlman and Royce W. "Dewey" Ruch, in Oregon, Ohio. Tom graduated in 1979 from E.L. Bowsher High School. At the time of his death, he was employed as a mechanic at GetGo Transportation Co. in Millbury, Ohio. Tom was a member of the 14th Ward Oldtime Ballplayers Association.

Throughout his life Tom loved drag racing. In his younger days he proudly raced a Camaro at Norwalk Raceway Park. He has been a lifetime fan of hockey, rooting passionately for the Boston Bruins and his grandsons' and nephews' hockey teams. You could always count on Tom to be wearing scarlet and gray, cheering for Ohio State Football. His grandchildren adored their "Papa," who could be seen in the audience at their sporting and dance events. He enjoyed time with his family, especially the annual the Ruch family Thanksgiving Day Golf Outing.

Known as "Tubby" to many and as "Papa" to precious few, Tom is lovingly remembered by his wife, Michele "Beanny" (formerly Mitchell); stepchildren, Heather (Brian) Cain and Robert (Jennifer) Shepler; grandchildren, Noah, Eleanor, Grace, Robert, Ava, and Charles; adoring mother, Pat; brothers, Tim (Tammy) and Kurt; nephews, Tyler and Toby; Aunt, Joyce Haynes; and many special, extended family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Royce, who passed on the same date in 2019.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., with services begining at 7:00 p.m. Tom's family would like to express gratitude to the caregivers and staff on the 5th Floor at ProMedica Toledo Hospital for their kindness and attention during Tom's final days.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -