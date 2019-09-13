|
Thomas Russell Clarke
Thomas Russell Clarke, age 80, passed away suddenly on September 11, 2019. Tom was born June 20, 1939, the 2nd of 12 children. He was known by his siblings as "The Leader Of The Pack", and his quiet demeanor was a source of strength for all. Tom's life and the lives of those around him were filled with laughter and joy. After his parents passed at an early age, he took on a paternal role and was always there for his family, especially his youngest siblings, Jeff and Debbie. A lifelong resident of Toledo, Tom met and married the love of his life, Cecelia Ann Bass in 1961. He brought her from Nashville, TN to her new home in Toledo where she instantly became the eighth sister in the fun loving Clarke family. They started their family right away instilling the values they held true their entire lives, work hard, be kind and helpful, and always do for family.
Tom worked as a press operator at GM Hydramatic for 36 years leaving as the highest awarded suggestion winner upon his retirement. An avid hunter, Tom enjoyed the camaraderie with his friends, especially with his son-in-law, Verl and grandson, Joe. His sense of humor was amazing and he loved telling the same joke even if you may have heard it 20 or more times. Tom and Cecelia traveled to St. Louis often to spend time with their son, Steve and his family. He enthusiastically took on various projects while there, whether it be building a chicken coop or potting bench. Tom was always working in his garden and loved to show up his son-in-law, Tab, with the latest and greatest lawn equipment.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, Evelyn and Russell; brother, Joe; sister, Sharon; mother-in-law, Gladys; and brother-in-law, Sam. Left to cherish so many wonderful memories are his wife of 58 years, Cecelia; his "Pride and Joys", children, Stephen (Meg) Clarke, Anne Marie (Tab) Hinkle, and Michelle (Verl) Graber. He shared a very close relationship with each of his six grandchildren, Cooper, Isabelle, Lucy, Addison, Joe, and Bobby; and his bonus grandchildren, Jody, Luke, Tony, and Ashley. He's also survived by brothers, Dick (Sharon), Murph (Glenda), and Jeff; sisters, Doris Rober, Helen (Jerry) Price, Betty (Marvin) Dussia, Rosie (Mike) Hall, Mary Clarke, and Debbie (Larry) Piddock; sister-in-law, Llewanne Bass Romney, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Road) on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00pm until the time of service at 5:30pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions or pull tabs may be given to the Ronald McDonald House, 3883 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43606 or Susan Komen of Northwest Ohio, 3100 Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43606 as a lasting tribute to his selfless legacy. Next time you see money laying on the ground, think of Tom. He always used to say there is a million dollars out there you just have to bend over and pick it up.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019