Services Visitation 4:00 PM Oak Openings "Caretaker's Cottage," (where he and Amy lived) Wake 1:00 PM Oak Openings Lodge Service 1:00 PM Oak Openings Lodge Interment 1:00 PM Oak Openings Lodge

Thomas Russell Duvendack, 78, passed away with his family by his side on April 21, 2019, from pancreatic cancer.



He was a life-long resident of the Toledo area — excepting for his travels to attend college, to volunteer in national parks, or just for the fun of it. And there was lots of that.



He was born November 3, 1940, to Frank and Dorothy Jane (Miller). His amazing daughter Amy was his first true love. It's from him that she got her beautiful green eyes and zest for life. Tom married Marianne Britt in August 1983 and welcomed to the fold Frank Thomas "Tommy" in 1991 and Daniel Robert "Danny" in 1992. Being Daddy to three wonderful and interesting children was Tom's greatest joy.



After his first round of college at U-Toledo (Pi Kappa Phi), Tom worked at the Lion Store in West Toledo, then as vice president of Gross Photo. But wearing a suit and tie every day just wasn't for him. In his late 20s he left the corporate world and earned a B.S. in Forestry from Michigan Technological University, then went to work for the Metroparks. Working with his hands on outdoor projects was his life's calling, which he would heed even after he retired.



Tom and Marianne loved the life they led while he served the Metroparks. He served for two years as the first Manager/Ranger at Swan Creek Preserve, followed by 28 years as the Manager/Ranger at Oak Openings Preserve. It truly is the best job in Lucas County.



Tom and Marianne felt that Tom's retirement tenure as a bus driver for Anthony Wayne Schools was a thank you to the district for serving his children so well.



He was a founding member of the Northwestern Ohio Rails–to-Trails Association (NORTA) which brought about the creation of the Wabash Cannonball Trail. In addition to being the Maintenance Chair for 28 years, he served as President for many years. Unless he was out of town, he was working on the Trail every single week during his 17 years of retirement. The NORTA property in Pike Township (Fulton County) has been designated as the "Tom Duvendack Savanna."



After he retired, Marianne began working summers for the National Park Service. Tom volunteered in those parks, including Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Acadia National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and Perry's Victory. He also shared many amazing trips on land, sea, and air with his brothers and Ranger hiking buddies—and some of them didn't end in disasters!



As if all this weren't enough Tom was a 60-year member of Rotary Club, a Cookie Dad for Amy, Badge Counselor for Tommy, and a rail-fanner for Danny. Other accolades included being first in his class at the Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Academy; receiving Special Recognition from the Great Lakes Parks Training Institute, where he was a Board Member and a presenter for more than 20 years; Naturalist of the Year from the Toledo Naturalist Association; Regional Volunteer of the Year from the North Country Trail Association; and a Senior Volunteer Honoree from Medical Mutual. On April 17th, Metroparks designated a section of the Wabash Cannonball Trail as the "Tom Duvendack Mile."



He also is survived by son-in-law, Lance Hulsey; brothers, Dan (Beth) and Bob (Gwen), and their children, and sister-in-law, Alice McColl and her children.



In celebration of Tom's life, the family will receive friends at the Oak Openings "Caretaker's Cottage," (where he and Amy lived) on Tuesday, May 7, after 4 p.m.. His service, interment, and wake will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Oak Openings Lodge on Wednesday May 8, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to NORTA, Sunshine Community, Bittersweet Farms, or Girl Scouts of Western Ohio for camperships to Camp Libbey, where he and Marianne met and fell in love over 40 years ago.



Now grab yourself a beer and go for a hike somewhere.



