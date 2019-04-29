Services Visitation 4:00 PM Oak Openings "Caretaker's Cottage," (where he and Amy lived) Wake 1:00 PM Oak Openings Lodge Service 1:00 PM Oak Openings Lodge Interment 1:00 PM Oak Openings Lodge Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Duvendack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Russell Duvendack

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Thomas Russell Duvendack, a native of Toledo and lifelong resident who served the Metroparks as a manager and ranger and an Anthony Wayne Schools bus driver after retirement, died on April 21 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was 78.



He died from pancreatic cancer, his family said.



Born on Nov. 3, 1940, to Frank and Dorothy Duvendack, Mr. Duvendack graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1958 and began higher education at the University of Toledo.



Throughout his collegiate career, he took some time off to pursue a burning desire to travel the country.



"In 1964 he decided he wanted to see the world so he took the seats out of his 1964 Volkswagen bug and turned it into a camper. He headed to Montana to work for his uncle George at Gallatin National Park," said his wife, Marianne. His uncle refused Mr. Duvendack's proposal and sent him to Yellowstone because he hadn't finished college.



"He went to Yellowstone and they asked if he knew how to drive a bus. He said 'yes,' although he didn't, and they hired him to drive the iconic yellow bus," Mrs. Duvendack said.



Shortly after his experience at Yellowstone, Mr. Duvendack completed his degree at the University of Toledo and began working at the Lion Store in West Toledo. He later became the vice president of Gross Photo but resigned in his late 20s to pursue his passion for the outdoors.



Mr. Duvendack pursued a bachelor's degree in forestry from Michigan Technological University and began working for the Metroparks. He served two years as the first manager and ranger at the Swan Creek Preserve and 28 years at Oak Openings Preserve.



Mr. Duvendack married his wife in August, 1983. The two met at Oak Openings Preserve.



"I was working for the Girl Scouts and he at Oak Openings. I would set up camps and organize events and had to get my permit from him," Mrs. Duvendack said.



"He'd always say, 'The park is never full; parking lots might be but the park isn't,'" Mrs. Duvendack said as she remembered a time that Mr. Duvendack accommodated an event that grew from 100 to 1,500 students at Oak Openings.



As he approached retirement, he decided that becoming a bus driver for Anthony Wayne Local Schools would be the best way to give back to the community that educated his three children, Amy, Tommy, and Danny.



"He was just going to do it for a couple of years and ended up doing it for 10 years and sometimes even four days a week," Mrs. Duvendack said.



As a founding member of the Northwestern Ohio Rails-to-Trails Association, or NORTA, Mr. Duvendack served as the maintenance chair for 28 years and president. The association is responsible for creating the blueprint for the Wabash Cannonball Trail. The NORTA property in Pike Township has been designated as the "Tom Duvendack Savanna."



"We characterized Tom and his cohort as the second generation of Metroparks. Tom's cohort came along and took the original vision and expanded it to the point that there's a consistent trail system and consistent road system," Mrs. Duvendack said. "We all hope this new generation, the third generation looks back at Tom's generation with fondness and appreciation for the work they did."



Mr. Duvendack was a 60-year member of Swanton Rotary Club and a board member and presenter of the Great Lakes Parks Training Institute for more than 20 years. He is remembered as a Girl Scout Cookie Dad for his daughter Amy, a Boy Scout badge counselor for his son Tommy, and a rail-fanner for his son Danny.



He received a special recognition from the Great Lakes Parks Training Institute, named Naturalist of the Year from the Toledo Naturalist Association in 2000; Regional Volunteer of the Year from the North Country Trail Association 2013; and Senior Volunteer Honoree from Medical Mutual this spring.



Mr. Duvendack died before receiving his award from Medical Mutual. Mrs. Duvendack said that board members from NORTA will receive the honor on the family's behalf.



On April 17, the Metroparks designated a section of the Wabash Cannonball Trail as the "Tom Duvendack Mile."



Surviving are his sons Frank and Daniel Duvendack; daughter Amy Hulsey; and brothers Dan and Bob Duvendack.



The family will receive guests after 4 p.m. May 7 at the Oak Openings "Caretakers Cottage," 5406 Wilkins Rd. in Whitehouse. Service, interment, and wake will begin at 1 p.m. May 8 at the Oak Openings Lodge.



The family suggests tributes to NORTA Sunshine Community, Bittersweet Farms, or Girl Scouts of Western Ohio for camperships to Camp Libbey.



This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact her at: [email protected] or 419-724-6368. Published in The Blade on Apr. 29, 2019