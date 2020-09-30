Thomas Ryan HixsonThomas Ryan Hixson, age 64, of Bullhead City, AZ, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. He was born August 3, 1956 in Toledo to Charles and Jo Ann (Furry) Hixson Sr. Tom was raised in the Point Place Community, growing up fishing at Cullen Park, engaging in many baseball games and playing in the marsh lands. He graduated from St. Francis deSales High School in 1974 and attended both UT and BGSU for a brief time. At the age of 19, Tom convinced the bank to loan him funds to purchase a driving range that eventually became very successful. Throughout his life he remained an avid golfer and fan of the sport. Tom worked for AP Parts traveling the country as a part of a change over crew. He then went on to form his own business, Air Brake Inc., with some friends. Tom retired from ABC Warehouse after 10 years in sales. Having a love for the southwest, he moved to Arizona where he found that he had a talent for poker. It was in Arizona that Tom met Myra, who became a dear friend and surrogate mother to him.Tom is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Martin; brother, Charles Hixson Jr.; sister, Holly Hixson Smith; half-sisters, Colleen Hixson Ball and Amy Hixson; step-children, Spencer Wagner and Natalina Wagner Sirotis; step-grandchild, Austin; ex-wife, Carmella Happner; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.A private service will be held for Tom and he will be laid to rest in Toledo Memorial Park. A memorial gathering will be planned for August 2021.Please share condolences at