Thomas S. Roller
Thomas S. Roller, 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020.
Tom's funeral service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 301 W. Main St. Portage, Ohio 43451. Pastor Rosanne Kalinowski will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private for the family at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2020