Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
301 W. Main St.
Portage, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
301 W. Main St.
Portage, OH
Thomas S. Roller


1938 - 2020
Thomas S. Roller Obituary
Thomas S. Roller

Thomas S. Roller, 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020.

Tom's funeral service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 301 W. Main St. Portage, Ohio 43451. Pastor Rosanne Kalinowski will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private for the family at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery where full Military Honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2020
