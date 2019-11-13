Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church,
314 E. Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Zoar Lutheran Church
314 E. Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
Thomas "Tom" St. Meyer


1943 - 2019
Thomas "Tom" St. Meyer Obituary
Thomas "Tom" E. St. Meyers

Tom St. Meyers passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Tom was born on July 27, 1943 in Piqua, OH. He grew up on his grandparent's farm and raised sheep for college money. He was a star on the Piqua High School basketball team. He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor and Master degrees. He was a devoted, forever Falcon fan. He was proud of his sports room and extensive baseball card collection. Tom enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife and family. He enjoyed his portrayals of Carol Burnett, Boy George, Mary Kay and Superman for retirement entertainment for faculty and staff. He had a great sense of humor and loved his cats. He was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church, the Perrysburg Exchange Club and was serving on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. Tom was the physical education teacher at Frank Elementary School for 37 years. He loved his career and loved being recognized by former students. Tom was the recipient of Perrysburg Education Teacher of the Year Award, the Perrysburg School Foundation Outstanding Educator Award, the Susan Jascob's Award and was nominated for the Attorney General's Neighborhood Leadership Award, and received the Outstanding "Behind the Scenes" Volunteer Award. Tom was the Summer Recreation Director for 27 years and introduced many innovative programs.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn; sons, Chad and Scott; grandson, Drake and brother-in-law, James Wantland. Tom's mother, Thelma, sister, Judie and brother-in-law, John, preceded Tom in death. Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH, 43551 (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551 where funeral services will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contribution may be directed to the Perrysburg Exchange Club. Condolences can memories can be shared online at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
