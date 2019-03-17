Thomas Uhl



Thomas Uhl, 78, of Dallas, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Uhl was born June 26, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, the only son of Tom and Celia Uhl. Surviving are his wife, Rosemary Hetman Uhl of Dallas; a son, Thomas V. Uhl and wife Cathy of Frisco, TX; a daughter, Dianne Uhl and his two grandchildren Jacob and Beck of Ft. Worth, TX; and a son Joseph A. Uhl and his wife Christina MacDowell of Justin, TX. Mr. Uhl was in the 1st graduating class of St. Francis De Sales High School in Toledo in 1958. He started his career with Owens-Illinois (O-I) Forest Products Division in Toledo in 1961. Tom married his wife, Rosemary, on September 8, 1962, and in 1966 they relocated, with O-I, to Memphis, TN, where they raised their family. Tom made his last move to Dallas, TX, in 1990, where he retired from Georgia-Pacific as the Plant Production Planner and Scheduler in 2006. His career with the same company, through buyouts and takeovers, spanned 45 years. In Memphis, Tom was an active member of Ascension Catholic Church for many years, including the startup of the church and the building of the parish rectory. In Dallas, Tom was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Duncanville, TX, where he enjoyed attending weekday morning mass as well as the weekend service. Tom was a dedicated husband to his wife of 57 years. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and was very happy when working in the plant beds in his yard. In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Tom and his continuous giving to many charities, contributions to the Red Cross, Holy Spirit Catholic Church or a would be appreciated.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019