Thomas W. Beringer
1953 - 2020
Thomas W. Beringer

Thomas Beringer, 66, of Toledo, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1953 to Raymond and Helen Beringer in Toledo. Tom worked for the former Pilliod Cabinet Company and then worked for IAC.

Thomas will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Betty; daughters, Tomie (Ray) Weiss and Sarah (Rodney) Briggs; grandson, Mason; sisters, Cathy Bumbaugh and Rachel (Mark) Miller; brother, Chris (Lisa) Jaeger; sister's-in-law, Florence Beringer and Sharron Danhauer; brother's-in-law, Marion Pruszynski and Ron (Dorothy) Danhauer; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded death by his parents; step-father, Richard Jaeger; father and mother-in-law, Norman (Dolores) Danhauer; brother, Fred Beringer; sister, Joann Fisher; brother's-in-law, David Fisher, John Bumbaugh and Donald Danhauer; sister-in-law, Norma Pruszynski; and newphew, Adam Danhauer.

Visitation with social distancing will be held on Thursday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 with prayers in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
