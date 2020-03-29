The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Thomas W. Garcher


1928 - 2020
Thomas W. Garcher Obituary
Thomas W. Garcher

Thomas W. Garcher, age 91, of Toledo, died peacefully on March 23, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo Campus. Tom was born November 5, 1928 in Akron to the late William V. and Frances Ann (Smuk) Garcher. He graduated from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa with Bachelor of Science degree in animal husbandry. Tom then served in the United States Army from 1950-52. He retired from the City of Toledo after more than 30 years working for the division of environmental services in air and water pollution control.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing cards, especially euchre and poker. He was also a supporter of the Fairgreen Presbyterian Church and their food pantry; a member of Sylvania Elks Lodge #53; and member of Conn-Weissenberger American Legion Post 287 in Toledo. Tom was very active in local Masonic organizations including: Rubicon Lodge #237 F&AM (Past Master); Ft. Meigs Chapter #29; Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo; and Zenobia Shrine (Temple Guard, Arab Patrol and Evzones). He will also be remembered for his selfless nature and good sense of humor.

Surviving are his brother in law and sister in law, George and Myrna Benckert; nephew, Arthur (Cathy) Benckert; and close friends, Tom Doktor, Judy Evans and Fran Keith. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wanda in 2002; and daughter, Elaine Garcher.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and Tom will be laid to rest with his wife in the Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park.

Contributions in Tom's name are suggested to Zenobia Shrine.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
