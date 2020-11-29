Thomas Warnka06/04/1933 - 11/24/2020Thomas Warnka passed away November 24, 2020 at the age of 87. Tom was born June 4, 1933 to Howard and Virginia (Long) Warnka. He was a proud 1952 graduate of Macomber High School. Tom proudly served our country in the United States Army from June 1953 to May 1955. Afterwards he joined the Toledo Police Department from October 1, 1958 Through December 31, 1987. During his active duty he was shot in 1967 and continued his civil duty until he was appointed Sergeant of Arms of Toledo City Council serving many Mayors, his favorite being Donna Owens. Tom enjoyed traveling many places with Bill and Cathy Pence, visiting with his TPD friends and his yard work.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth (best friend) of 59 years; mother and fathe,r Howard and Virginia Warnka; brother, Dennis Warnka;and sister, Judy Sobiecki. Tom is survived by his loving children: son, Joe (Marcia) Warnka; daughter, Tracy Warnka; grandchildren, Brianne (Cody) Wiley, Michael Beaudoin; and special great granddaughter, Brooklynne Wiley. Tom will greatly be missed by his special friends, George and Nancy Thabit, Mike Newman as well as many TPD friends and Christ the King friends.Memorial Funeral Mass will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 420 Sandusky St. the family requests any memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's choice. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be adhered to. Services have been entrusted with the Castillo Funeral Home.