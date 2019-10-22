|
Thomas William "Tom" Fry
Thomas William "Tom" Fry, 60, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. He was born September 3, 1959, in Toledo. Tom's grandkids were the light of his life. He enjoyed camping and traveling to his favorite places, Myrtle Beach and the Gulf Shores. Tom was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Thomas "T.J." Fry Jr., Angela (Brandon) Lampros, Randi Wilkerson, Danica Wilkerson; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; mother, Alice Fry; sister, Katrina (Randy) Mullholand. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Fry, and brother, Steve Fry.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12-5 p.m. at Dunberger Post, 4925 Pickle Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Street Mission or Wood County Humane Society.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019