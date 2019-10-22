Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dunberger Post
4925 Pickle Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas William "Tom" Fry


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas William "Tom" Fry Obituary
Thomas William "Tom" Fry

Thomas William "Tom" Fry, 60, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. He was born September 3, 1959, in Toledo. Tom's grandkids were the light of his life. He enjoyed camping and traveling to his favorite places, Myrtle Beach and the Gulf Shores. Tom was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Thomas "T.J." Fry Jr., Angela (Brandon) Lampros, Randi Wilkerson, Danica Wilkerson; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; mother, Alice Fry; sister, Katrina (Randy) Mullholand. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Fry, and brother, Steve Fry.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12-5 p.m. at Dunberger Post, 4925 Pickle Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Street Mission or Wood County Humane Society.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now