Thornell Townsend
1948 - 2020
Thornell Townsend

02/07/1948 - 10/10/2020

Thornell Townsend passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

He was born on February 7, 1948, to Ona V. Minor and Andrew Graves. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ona; sister, Sheila and brother, Charles Minor. He accepted God at an early age and attended Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. He was a 1965 graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School, and was drafted shortly by the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. He was a sergeant and a point man who drove two ton vehicles and tanks. After war, he returned home to work at the Warren Truck and Jeep Chrysler Plants.

He is survived by his daughters, Jacqueline Vaulx, Kimberly Darrington and Tanisha Moseley; brother, Anthony Minor; grandsons, D'Twain Shedd, Nathanael Ford, Jason Lee Jr., Javon Lee; granddaughters, Paris Darrington, Asia-Anna Vaulx; great grandsons, Jason Lee III., and Royce Joseph; and special cousin, Tara Johnson.

Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m. private service at House Of Day Chapel.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
