Thorneta A. Hinkle



Thorneta A. Hinkle passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 100, at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. Born on April 21, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Mae Thorne Kuhl and Frederick Kuhl, and was their only child. Thorneta graduated from Camden High School in 1938 and shortly thereafter married Richard Hinkle, moved to Toledo and raised their two daughters, MaryAlice Goff (Myron) and Jane Zielinski (Bill).



As a homemaker, Thorneta's greatest joy was her family,especially being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also helped in her husband's marketing and sales business, and, later in life, volunteered at Flower Hospital for more than 10 years retiring from duties at age 94. She was active in Eastern Stars where she received numerous awards and recognition for her contributions to the organization. She was an accomplished needleworker enjoying sewing, knitting and embroidery. Until last year, she embroidered nursery rhyme squares which were made into quilts by members of her church, for donation to children in need. She also enjoyed refinishing furniture, and a trip to Scotland with Richard was one of her favorite travel experiences.



Surviving her is her daughter, Jane Zielinski; 6 grandchildren, David Zielinski, Wendy Warnock, Jason Zielinski, Ben Goff, Doug Goff and Fred Goff; 14 great grandchildren and now several great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard, who passed away in 1995, and her oldest daughter, MaryAlice Goff, who passed away in 1999.



Family and Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019