Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
251 Adrian Street
Delta, OH
Thyas "Ann" Tippie-Sirmans


1939 - 2019
Thyas "Ann" Tippie-Sirmans Obituary
Thyas "Ann" Tippie-Sirmans

08-17-1939 to

08-15-2019

Thyas " Ann" Tippie-Sirmans passed from this world on Thursday, August 15th 2019 in Montrose CO, to begin her next journey. Daughter of deceased Joseph and Darlene Stricklin, Taylorville, IL, she married Walston "Dale" Tippie, whom she lost in 1995 after 39 years of marriage. She met and married James Sirmans in Tifton, GA and lost him in 2011.

"Ann" was preceded in death by her brother, Edward and she is survived by her sisters, Shelia Dudra Stonington, IL and Debbye Hoffman (Terry) Liberty Center, OH; sons, Terry (Phylis) Montrose, CO, Larry (Michelle) Whitehouse, OH, Joseph Metamora, OH, Dennis (Julie) Swanton, OH and Gary (Pamela) Delta, OH. She has 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, as well as the following "adopted" children; 1 son, 2 grands, 4 greats, and 1 great great.

A celebration of life was held for "Ann" on August 21st, 2019 in Montrose, CO. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at 11:00 am at Greenlawn Cemetery, 251 Adrian Street, Delta, OH 43515.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
