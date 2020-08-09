1/1
Tiffany Pilar (Arce) Kidd
1980 - 2020
Tiffany Pilar (Arce) Kidd

4/6/1980 - 7/29/2020

Tiffany Pilar (Arce) Kidd, 40, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away in an automobile accident, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, along with her unborn son, Colton. Tiffany was born April 6, 1980, in Toledo, Ohio, to Pilar and Jacqueline (Koder) Arce. She earned her Master's degree in counseling from Bowling Green State University. Tiffany married Craig Kidd on September 19, 2007, and together they have five children.

Tiffany was a licensed school counselor and Prevention Education Specialist and worked as a school counselor for Emmanuel Baptist School and St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School. She also worked many years at FLOC and ran their Homies program.

Tiffany was fun-loving and free spirited. She loved children and helping them at any time she could. She was a youth advocate and surrounded herself with positive people; she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Tiffany loved people, especially children, and loved animals of all sorts. She loved having her house constantly full of family and friends….and pets. From cats to dogs, lizards to ferrets, chinchillas, guinea pigs, raccoons and rabbits- she had them all, often all at once.

Along with her husband, Craig; Tiffany is survived by her children, Rhiannon Kidd, Kiernan Kidd, Gwyndolyn Kidd and twin sons, Bryson and Sebastien Kidd; her parents, Pilar and Jacqueline; sister, Tonya (David) Kulakowski; mother-in-law, Verna Kidd; brother-in-law, Jeff (Tracy) Kidd; sister-in-law, Lori Berry and five nephews, Benjamin Shippley, Paul and George Kulakowski and Christopher and Jeremy Berry. She was preceded in death by her unborn son, Colton and her father-in-law, Virgil Kidd.

Funeral and burial will be private, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled as Covid limitations relent. Memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe or Genoa Bank for Tiffany Arce-Kidd families expenses. Condolences may be made to the family online at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Kidd Family,
I am deeply sorry for your loss. Tiffany was an amazing woman and mother from what I saw in her children, and I loved seeing her smiling and caring self at the pool last summer. I will be praying for you all.
Laiya Scheffer
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
We do not know your family personnally, but we want to know you are all in our prayers and may God guide you all threw this pain that is just imbearable to understand. Tom and Jan Fruchey of Monroe, Michigan
Tom and Jan Fruchey
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
Tiffany you will never be alone or forgotten you will forever be in my spirit..
Ramon perez
Friend
