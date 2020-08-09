Tiffany Pilar (Arce) Kidd
4/6/1980 - 7/29/2020
Tiffany Pilar (Arce) Kidd, 40, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away in an automobile accident, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, along with her unborn son, Colton. Tiffany was born April 6, 1980, in Toledo, Ohio, to Pilar and Jacqueline (Koder) Arce. She earned her Master's degree in counseling from Bowling Green State University. Tiffany married Craig Kidd on September 19, 2007, and together they have five children.
Tiffany was a licensed school counselor and Prevention Education Specialist and worked as a school counselor for Emmanuel Baptist School and St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School. She also worked many years at FLOC and ran their Homies program.
Tiffany was fun-loving and free spirited. She loved children and helping them at any time she could. She was a youth advocate and surrounded herself with positive people; she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Tiffany loved people, especially children, and loved animals of all sorts. She loved having her house constantly full of family and friends….and pets. From cats to dogs, lizards to ferrets, chinchillas, guinea pigs, raccoons and rabbits- she had them all, often all at once.
Along with her husband, Craig; Tiffany is survived by her children, Rhiannon Kidd, Kiernan Kidd, Gwyndolyn Kidd and twin sons, Bryson and Sebastien Kidd; her parents, Pilar and Jacqueline; sister, Tonya (David) Kulakowski; mother-in-law, Verna Kidd; brother-in-law, Jeff (Tracy) Kidd; sister-in-law, Lori Berry and five nephews, Benjamin Shippley, Paul and George Kulakowski and Christopher and Jeremy Berry. She was preceded in death by her unborn son, Colton and her father-in-law, Virgil Kidd.
Funeral and burial will be private, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled as Covid limitations relent. Memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe or Genoa Bank for Tiffany Arce-Kidd families expenses. Condolences may be made to the family online at walkerfuneralhomes.com
