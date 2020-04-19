Please allow me to express my deepest
condolences for your loss. I pray that the God of all comfort grant you peace at this time.
Tim Tamlyn Tim Tamlyn, 63, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on June 26, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, to Carl and Phyllis Tamlyn. Tim was a 1974 graduate of Bowsher High School. He was a beloved son, little brother, uncle and friend. Tim enjoyed fishing, going to auctions and building model trains with his great-nephews, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Tim is survived by his siblings, Chris (Greg) Harris, Mike Tamlyn, and Kathy Aemmer; devoted nieces, Jill (Dave) Borkowski and Melissa (Phil) Cogar; great-nephews, Brody and Chase Cogar, who he adored; his much-loved dog, Buddy; and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dog, Scruffy. No services will be held per Tim's wishes. In his memory, please perform an act of kindness as Tim was so well known for doing, consider adopting a shelter dog, or make a donation to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Tim will be deeply missed. www.freckchapel.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.