1/1
Tim Worthy Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Tim Worthy, Sr.

Mr. Worthy, 64, passed Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Richard, Sr. and Marguerite Worthy.

Beloved husband of Jennifer; children, Anthony "Richie", Joshua, Lucas, Whitney "Nicole", Jacob "Wesley", Tim, Jr., Brianna "Sabrina" and Samantha (deceased); also, Kenny, Baron and Lara; grandfather of nine; brothers, Richard, Jr. (Kathy), James T., Charles, Sr., Ralph N. and twin, Timothy (Lynn); sisters, Helen (William) Randolph, Julia Duhart, Charlene (Huston) Pettaway, Jr. and Barbara Worthy; a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was a 1974 graduate of The Thomas A. DeVilbiss High School. Due to Covid 19 Services will be Private.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved