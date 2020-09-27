Mr. Tim Worthy, Sr.Mr. Worthy, 64, passed Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Richard, Sr. and Marguerite Worthy.Beloved husband of Jennifer; children, Anthony "Richie", Joshua, Lucas, Whitney "Nicole", Jacob "Wesley", Tim, Jr., Brianna "Sabrina" and Samantha (deceased); also, Kenny, Baron and Lara; grandfather of nine; brothers, Richard, Jr. (Kathy), James T., Charles, Sr., Ralph N. and twin, Timothy (Lynn); sisters, Helen (William) Randolph, Julia Duhart, Charlene (Huston) Pettaway, Jr. and Barbara Worthy; a host of other loving relatives and dear friends. He was a 1974 graduate of The Thomas A. DeVilbiss High School. Due to Covid 19 Services will be Private.