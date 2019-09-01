|
|
Timmy Ackley
Timmy Alan Ackley, age 53, of Toledo, OH passed away on Friday August 23, 2019.
Timmy was born on June 13, 1966 in Toledo, OH to the late Teddy Ackley, Sr. and the late Linda (Wall) Von Deylen.
In addition to his parents, Timmy was preceded in death by his sisters: Candy and Tammy Ackley; aunt Mable Wall; uncles Jerry Wall and Gene Fleck; and nephew Shane Von Deylen.
Timmy is survived by his wife: Kimberly; children Cassandran and Katreena Aiken, Samantha Fizer, and Edward Bubb II; brothers Teddy Ackley, Jr., Mike (Laura) Von Deylen, and Scott (Beth) Von Deylen; sister Julia (Roy) Chase; father James Von Deylen; grandchildren Ice Noel, Kambree Aiken, Jolee White, and Haylee Alexander; aunt Jean Fleck; cousins Geno (Dawn) Fleck and Toby Fleck; several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held at OneHope Church, 4621 Glendale Ave., Toledo, OH 43614 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. To honor Timmy please wear NFL gear or candyman shirts.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019