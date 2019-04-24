|
Timothy A. Blanchong
Timothy A. Blanchong passed away at his home Wednesday April 17, 2019 in the arms of his loving wife, Terry (Theresa). They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 12, 2019.
Tim was a decorated Vietnam veteran. He worked as a Journeyman Tool and Diemaker/Repairman for many years before becoming disabled in 1997 due to illness.
Tim will be remembered as a most loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife, their 2 children, grandchild, four of his 5 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Monday April 29, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00am, April 30, 2019 at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Dr. Toledo, Ohio. Condolences for Tim's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019