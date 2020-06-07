Timothy A. PattonTimothy A. Patton, age 68, of Temperance, MI, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1951, to John E. and Marian M. (Labun) Patton in Toledo. Tim was a 1969 graduate of Bedford High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the boilermakers after many years of service and he was a member of Boilermakers Local 85. Tim was a devout Catholic, loved his music - especially Blue's and Rock-N-Roll and he thoroughly enjoyed his two precious grandchildren, Taylor and Maverick. He was a hardworking man who loved his family and will be dearly missed by many.Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Chelsee (Kevin Zink) Kurtz-Patton and their son, Maverick; granddaughter, Taylor and her mom Heather; siblings, Karen Patton, Mike (Kathy) Patton and Jackie (DJ) Jagielski; many nieces and nephews - especially Ami (Mike) Biggs and dear friends. He was greeted in Heaven by his wife and son, whom he dearly missed; Patti (Kurtz) Patton and J.T. Patton.In honor of Tim's life there will be a Memorial Mass at St. Clement Church, Rev. Francis Speier officiating for immediate family and close friends. (All guidelines with respect to public gatherings, masks and social distancing will be enforced).The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date when we are safely past the Covid-19 pandemic. To leave a special message for Tim's family please visit,