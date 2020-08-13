1/1
Timothy Alan Liebich
1981 - 2020
Timothy Alan Liebich

Timothy Alan Liebich, age 38, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, August 9th, 2020.

Tim was born at Riverside Hospital in Toledo, Ohio to Cheryl (Emm) & Daniel Liebich on September 1st, 1981. Tim grew up in South Toledo and graduated from Bowsher High School in 1999.

Anyone that knew Tim knew he liked to joke around more than anything. He never took too much in life seriously. He made friends everywhere he went, and he always knew everyone. Tim was always willing to lend a helping hand no matter who you were.

Tim is survived by his parents, Cheryl and Daniel Liebich; sister, Andrea (Heath) Holland; niece, Lydia Holland; aunts, Barb Emm and Diane Lewis; uncles, Mike (Bridget) Emm, Buck (Elenor) Liebich and Dennis (Lois) Liebich; and many loving cousins.

Tim is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Alton and Madeline Liebich, Marvin and Dorothy Emm; great-aunt, Betty; and uncle, David (Carol) Liebich.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations are made out to Racing for Recovery.

Family will be receiving guests from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900).

Due to the current circumstances, any mandates in regards to social distancing and face covers are required.

To share memories with Timothy's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
