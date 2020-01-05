|
Timothy Alan Steele
Timothy Alan Steele died peacefully at Hospice of Northwest on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio at the age of 73. He is survived by his 2 children Gwendolyn K. Steele of Culpeper, VA, and Carla L. Steele-Fey with her wife Christy Fey-Steele of Deerfield, MI; grandson Jack S. Gorny; and brother Clifton C. Steele of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He is preceded in death by his mother Leona M. (Bell) Steele and father Ronald F. Steele.
Tim Steele was born on Dec.19, 1946 at Mercy Hospital in Toledo. He was an Army Veteran, Specialist 4th Class serving in Vietnam for 2 years. He was an Off-set printer and Catalog Manager at Bostwick Braun and National Exchange Club. Most likely you ran into Tim at The Huntington Center where he was head usher working the top of the escalator for The Walleye or at 5/3rd Field working a Mud Hens game. Tim was also an Umpire for 40 years, coached many sports and was youth group advisor at St. Lucas Lutheran Church. He played professional and amateur softball and enjoyed bowling, dartball and following Detroit and Toledo sports teams. He was an imaginative, silly and caring father and a friend, teammate, and buddy to many.
Memorial Service with Sports themed reception to follow is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 745 Walbridge St., Toledo, OH. Details can be found at www.timsteelememorial.com. The family would like to thank close friends that visited every day and the staff at The Huntington Center for their support, love and outreach.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020