Timothy W. and Suzanne LaVon (Godie) Byrnes



Tim Byrnes, 69, and Suzanne Byrnes, 72, of South Toledo passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2019.



Tim Byrnes was born to William and Norma Byrnes on May 15, 1949. He was a 1967 graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School. He went on to excel at Miami University, class of 1971. He later received his Master's Degree from The University of Toledo.



Tim was a masterful story teller. This was exemplified in his love of military history. No names, places or dates were ever left out of the story. Tim was an avid New York Yankees fan and traveled to Florida many times to attend spring training. Being a numbers guy, he knew all of the stats. Tim's love for Irish music could always be heard playing.



The Bridge Café was a place near and dear to his heart. St. Patrick's Day was the highlight of the year back when he helped bartend with his dear Uncle Bud McCarthy. Tim was employed at Owens Corning Fiberglass for more than 30 years. Tim met the love of his life, Suzanne, and they were married in 1985 and celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary together.



Suzanne Byrnes was born on January 6, 1947 to Lawrence, Sr. and Betty (Gerst) Godie. Suzanne had an unconditional love for her family. She loved traveling and will always be remembered by her grandsons for their joint adventures. She worked at Wixey Bakery, K & J Meats and was a bookkeeper for several companies including Willis-Day. She was an avid reader and a devoted wife to Tim.



They are survived by a daughter, Britt (Ron) Smith and brothers Chris (Millie) Byrnes and Lawrence, Jr. (Becky) Godie. Also surviving are grandsons Logan Vaughn, Devon Vaughn and Ronald Smith, Jr., nephews Bill and Bob (Whitney) Byrnes, Isiah Godie, nieces Sarah Godie and Rebecca (Robert) Koehler along with four great granddaughters , three great nieces.



Friends may call on Friday May 3, 2019 from 10 AM to 1 PM at The Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., where funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences for the family can be left on our Facebook page or walterfuneralhome.com.



"God Speed"



Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019