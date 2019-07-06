|
Timothy Arthur Skehan
Timothy Arthur Skehan, 72, peacefully succumbed to cancer on June 29th, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 2, 1946 and adopted by the late John Thomas and Betty Ann Skehan. Beloved husband of Judy L. (Thomay), loving father of Timothy A. II, cherished brother of Debbie Avellano. Tim had a passion for building and fixing; he was truly the original Tool Man. Friends may join the family to remember and celebrate Tim on July 7 at 4pm.
Published in The Blade on July 6, 2019