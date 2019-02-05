Timothy C. James



On Saturday, February 2, 2019, Timothy "Tim" Charles James, loving husband and father of three children, died at the age of 64.



Tim was born November 30, 1954 in Delaware, OH to Thomas and Pam James. Tim attended Miami (Ohio) University where he met the love of his life, Marianne. The couple made their Miami Merger official on June 17, 1978. After graduating, Tim attended law school at The Ohio State University and received his J.D. in 1980. Tim was a partner at the law firm of Ritter, Robinson, McCready and James for over 30 years. Tim and Marianne raised a daughter, Caitlin, and two sons, Sean and Patrick in Maumee, Ohio.



Tim, also known as, "Bad to the Bone", was famous for getting better looking every day. He was widely considered the premier youth soccer coach in NW Ohio throughout the 90's. His advanced tactics included numerous trips to Chuck E. Cheese and the Mighty Ducks Flying V. In Tim's free time he loved biking, tennis, trivia, basketball and any other activity where he could kick your butt. While dominating every single day, Tim truly loved his life, family & friends.



Tim is proudly survived by his wife Marianne, his children, Caitlin (Dan) Keller, Sean (Marissa) and Patrick (Victoria) James, grandchildren Timothy and Elizabeth Keller, niece Tammy James, brother Walt, sister Jackie Marshall , mother-in-law Ann Desmond and many outlaws and nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH on Wednesday, February 6th from 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 7th at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, suggestions for memorials are to his favorite park Oak Openings, Metroparks Toledo, 5100 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615 or the Toledo Clinic Foundation, 4235 Secor, Toledo ,OH 43623. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019