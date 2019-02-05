Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Historic Church of St. Patrick
130 Avondale Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy C. James


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Timothy C. James Obituary
Timothy C. James

On Saturday, February 2, 2019, Timothy "Tim" Charles James, loving husband and father of three children, died at the age of 64.

Tim was born November 30, 1954 in Delaware, OH to Thomas and Pam James. Tim attended Miami (Ohio) University where he met the love of his life, Marianne. The couple made their Miami Merger official on June 17, 1978. After graduating, Tim attended law school at The Ohio State University and received his J.D. in 1980. Tim was a partner at the law firm of Ritter, Robinson, McCready and James for over 30 years. Tim and Marianne raised a daughter, Caitlin, and two sons, Sean and Patrick in Maumee, Ohio.

Tim, also known as, "Bad to the Bone", was famous for getting better looking every day. He was widely considered the premier youth soccer coach in NW Ohio throughout the 90's. His advanced tactics included numerous trips to Chuck E. Cheese and the Mighty Ducks Flying V. In Tim's free time he loved biking, tennis, trivia, basketball and any other activity where he could kick your butt. While dominating every single day, Tim truly loved his life, family & friends.

Tim is proudly survived by his wife Marianne, his children, Caitlin (Dan) Keller, Sean (Marissa) and Patrick (Victoria) James, grandchildren Timothy and Elizabeth Keller, niece Tammy James, brother Walt, sister Jackie Marshall , mother-in-law Ann Desmond and many outlaws and nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH on Wednesday, February 6th from 4-8 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, February 7th at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, suggestions for memorials are to his favorite park Oak Openings, Metroparks Toledo, 5100 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615 or the Toledo Clinic Foundation, 4235 Secor, Toledo ,OH 43623. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries