Timothy C. Osgood
1950 - 2020
Timothy C. Osgood

October 11, 1950 - July 26, 2020

Timothy C. Osgood, age 69, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. The son of Oliver and Betty, he was born October 11, 1950, in Toledo. Following high school Tim joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1971. He was a truck driver for various companies in the Toledo area and drove as an independent as well. In his youth, he loved to bake. Tim enjoyed word puzzles, riding his Harley Davidson, the outdoors, hunting and his coffee. He was an avid NASCAR fan who followed Joey Logano.

He is survived by his siblings, Freddie (Kathryn Culbertson) Osgood, Jacki Osgood, Susan (Donn) Jaynes, Terry (Jennifer) Krieger, Gayle Krieger; nieces, Ann Culbertson, Tami Osgood, Diana Osgood, Jennifer Jaynes, Mary Gillett, Margaret Krieger and Katheryn Krieger. He was preceded in death by his father.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday from 11-1p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Holland Springfield Chapel, 7438 Airport Hwy, Holland, OH 43528, where a service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at

www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
