Timothy Charles Sandlin Sr.Timothy Charles Sandlin Sr., age 71, of Toledo's Point Place community, passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 21, 1949, in Toledo, OH, to Glenn Howard and Virginia (Dracz) Sandlin. Tim graduated from Macomber High School in 1968 and attended Stautzenberger Business College. He began working for his father's business, Sandlin Brothers Vending in 1964. Sandlin Brothers later became Phoenix Lumber and finally, Buckeye Vending & Food Service, from which Tim retired as vice-president of all operations in 2005. His most recent employment was as a sales associate at the Point Place Ace Hardware. He was a former parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.Tim loved music and was a talented musician himself. He played multiple instruments, all self-taught, and was the drummer for several local bands in the '70s and '80s. A man of many skills, he also excelled in woodworking, auto painting and air-brushing. He enjoyed camping, fishing, family vacations, and more than anything, being with his family and friends - whether hanging out with his "man-cave buddies" in the garage or playing "tree ball" with his beloved grandchildren.Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenda A. Sandlin; and father and mother-in-law, Dick and Mary Ann Young. Survivors include his wife, Joan (Young) Sandlin; daughter, Amy (Dan) Rhodes; son, Timothy Charles (Amanda) Sandlin Jr.; grandchildren, McKenzie Leigh (Kyle) Roberts, Bayley Jordon Rhodes, Charles Glenn Sandlin, and Cameron Jon Sandlin; brothers, Tom (Sandy D.), Terry (Sandy A.), and Tedd Sandlin; sisters-in-law, Terri (Greg) Kennedy, Darlene (Jerry) Pilewski, Laurie (Ron) Schnell, and Jackie (Jeff Franklin) Young; and brothers-in-law, Steve (Denise) and Larry (Mary Beth) Young. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews; and special friends and neighbors on 107th Street in Point Place.Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev Francis Speier presiding. Masks will be required for visitation and services.Memorial donations may be given to Anthony Wayne Spirit of Giving, or Camp Courageous at the Lucas County Board of D.D. The funeral service will be live-streamed and condolences may be shared on our website at