Timothy Chase
07/17/1952 - 11/11/2020
Timothy Todd Chase, age 68, of Toledo, passed away November 11, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 17, 1952 in Toledo to the late Henry "Hank" and Beverly (Batdorf) Chase. He was owner/operator of Tim's Pit Stop Collision from 1986 until retirement in 2014.
In addition to his parents, Timothy was also preceded in death by his brother, Dana Chase. He is survived by his wife, Tanya (Young) Chase of 49 years; children, Toby (Theresa Whitmer) Chase, Tony Chase and Teresa (Rene Rios) Chase; brother, Henry (Debby) Chase; grandchildren, Trent Chase, Troy Chase and Neko Rios; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419)473-0300. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
in Timothy 's memory. To leave a special message for Timothy 's family, please visit:www.NewcomerToledo.com