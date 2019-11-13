|
Timothy D. Berger
Timothy Donald Berger, 59, of Jerusalem Township, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 11, 2019. Tim was born August 10, 1960, to Donald and Margaret (Witt) Berger at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. On June 6, 1980, he married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl A. Base, at St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, where he was a lifelong member. They were looking forward to their 40th wedding anniversary.
After graduation from Penta County Vocational School in 1978, he started his welding career working at Apex Metal Fabricating and Machining, spending the next 41 years there. Professionally, Tim was most proud of being a Certified Welding Inspector and his company, Tim Berger Testing, LLC.
Tim was so very proud of the accomplishments of his children. Favorite pastimes include fishing and boating with his dad, family vacations, waterfowl hunting and being outdoors. He was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeye fan and was excited to attend a football game this past season.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; children, Kelly (Craig) Morse, Jeremiah Berger and his girlfriend, Shelby Barney; brother Daniel (Pamela) Berger; and his mother, Margaret Berger. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Donald Berger, and his grandparents.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St. Genoa. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church with luncheon to follow. A private family interment will be held in Allen Township Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 W. St. Rt. 579, P.O. Box 235, Williston, OH 43468; or Jerusalem Township Fire Dept., 9501 Jerusalem Rd., Oregon, OH 43616.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019