Timothy D. Spangler
1960 - 2020
Timothy D. Spangler

Timothy D. Spangler, 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home. Tim was born to parents, Thomas Spangler and Sharon (Blower) Barney, on September 30, 1960 in Hillsdale, MI. He graduated from Maumee High School in 1979, and then went on to earned his Industrial Electrician Degree. He worked as an Industrial Electrician and was an active UAW member at Hillsdale Tool, Mazda, and Daimler Chrysler for 30 years. He later became a traveling electrician for the IBEW for 11 years. In his free time, he loved being in nature, gardening, fishing, camping, and "whomping" in the forest.

Tim is survived by first wife of 27 years, Kimberly (John) Brown; his two daughters, Kate Spangler and Kelly (Parosh) Spangler-Hawaii; his grandson, Antony Devdariani; his brother from another mother, Bill Nichols; his step-mother, Reba Spangler; his step-father, Larry (Kris) Barney; his uncles, Doug Blower and Jim Lark; his aunts, Betty Sanford and Roberta (Dennis) Barr; his cousins, Alexandria Blower, Kristen (Charles) Wood, and Jim Lark; his niece, Deanna (Joseph) Majchszak; his nephew, LJ Majchszak and many more loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Kathy Browning; his uncles, Ted (Helen) Spangler, Gary Spangler; and aunts, Sandy Lark, Ranee Blower and Mary (Victor) Coulson. Grave Side Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Frontier Cemetery on Clark Road in Hillsdale, MI 49242. In lieu of flowers, Kate and Kelly will be accepting donations to plant a commemorative tree at one of the Toledo Metroparks. To view this obituary or send condolences to www.walterfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Frontier Cemetery
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
I remember going whomping many times. Rest in peace friend. He was a truly good man.
Tootie (Janice Fellman)
Friend
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Amanda powers
October 23, 2020
Timothy Douglas Spangler and Sharon Lee (Blower) Spangler Barney (January 2002)
October 23, 2020
Sharon Lee (Blower) Barney & Timbo (1961)
October 23, 2020
Red (Arthur E Blower), Sharon Lee Barney, Timbo (December 1978)
Alexandria
