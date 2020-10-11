1/1
Timothy Dowling
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Dowling

6/26/1947 - 10/5/2020

Timothy Michael Dowling, 73, of Perrysburg, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Toledo, the first child of Matthew and Ursula "Connie" Dowling. He attended St. Rose Grade School, St. Francis High School, and graduated from the University of Toledo.

Although he started his career as a pharmacist, his second career as a sales executive took him to Pennsylvania, Illinois, Maryland, Arizona, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Tim never met a stranger. He had a gift for connecting with people and always asked questions. He enjoyed learning through reading and watching educational television.

Tim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Pearson Dowling; three sons, Dr. Ashley (Annie) Dowling, Bennett, and Colin Dowling; and three grandchildren, Pearson, Calder, and Drayton Dowling. Also surviving are his brothers, Dr. Patrick (Anne) Dowling and Matthew (Carla) Dowling; sisters, Joan (Rik) Lewis and Susan (Jeff) Beasecker; brother-in-law, Marvin (Vicki) Pearson; special great-niece, Annabelle Beasecker, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life for Tim will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the National Geographic Society or to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, (419) 874-3133. Condolences may be left to the family online at

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved