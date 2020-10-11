Timothy Dowling
6/26/1947 - 10/5/2020
Timothy Michael Dowling, 73, of Perrysburg, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Toledo, the first child of Matthew and Ursula "Connie" Dowling. He attended St. Rose Grade School, St. Francis High School, and graduated from the University of Toledo.
Although he started his career as a pharmacist, his second career as a sales executive took him to Pennsylvania, Illinois, Maryland, Arizona, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Tim never met a stranger. He had a gift for connecting with people and always asked questions. He enjoyed learning through reading and watching educational television.
Tim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Pearson Dowling; three sons, Dr. Ashley (Annie) Dowling, Bennett, and Colin Dowling; and three grandchildren, Pearson, Calder, and Drayton Dowling. Also surviving are his brothers, Dr. Patrick (Anne) Dowling and Matthew (Carla) Dowling; sisters, Joan (Rik) Lewis and Susan (Jeff) Beasecker; brother-in-law, Marvin (Vicki) Pearson; special great-niece, Annabelle Beasecker, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life for Tim will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the National Geographic Society or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg