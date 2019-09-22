|
Timothy E. Schultz
Timothy E. Schultz, 58, died unexpectedly at home, Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born October 26, 1960 in Toledo. Tim was a Toledo Walleye Hockey fan. He loved hanging out with his best friend, his dog, Buddy.
Tim is survived by Sherry, his loving wife; son, Scott, grandchildren, Kaylee, Lexie, Tyler and Bryson; mother, Judy Schultz; brothers, Mike, Jeff and Brett; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Schultz and his brother, Greg.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Burial will be private.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019