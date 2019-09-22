Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy E. Schultz


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy E. Schultz Obituary
Timothy E. Schultz

Timothy E. Schultz, 58, died unexpectedly at home, Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born October 26, 1960 in Toledo. Tim was a Toledo Walleye Hockey fan. He loved hanging out with his best friend, his dog, Buddy.

Tim is survived by Sherry, his loving wife; son, Scott, grandchildren, Kaylee, Lexie, Tyler and Bryson; mother, Judy Schultz; brothers, Mike, Jeff and Brett; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Schultz and his brother, Greg.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Burial will be private.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now