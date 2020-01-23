|
|
Timothy Francis Bowes
Timothy Francis Bowes, age 71, of Temperance, MI passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born on June 17, 1948 in Akron, OH to Albert and Mary Margaret (Martin) Bowes. Timothy was a graduate of Gesu Grade School and DeVilbiss High School. A US Army Veteran and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 35, he was employed as an assembly worker for the Jeep Corp. for many years. Timothy was an avid golfer in his youth. He also was a fan of Notre Dame Football and enjoyed working and solving Sudoku puzzles.
Timothy is survived by his children, Scott Bowes and Laura Bowes; grandchildren, Andrew and Julia Collins; siblings, Thomas (Diane) Bowes, Barbara (Roger) Burkholder, and Ellen Bowes; dear longtime friend, Vicky Henderson; 5 nieces and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and close friend, Denny Hobbs.
Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Gesu Catholic Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial tributes may be given to Vietnam Veterans of America. Condolences can be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020