Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:15 AM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Gesu Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Bowes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Francis Bowes


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Francis Bowes Obituary
Timothy Francis Bowes

Timothy Francis Bowes, age 71, of Temperance, MI passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born on June 17, 1948 in Akron, OH to Albert and Mary Margaret (Martin) Bowes. Timothy was a graduate of Gesu Grade School and DeVilbiss High School. A US Army Veteran and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 35, he was employed as an assembly worker for the Jeep Corp. for many years. Timothy was an avid golfer in his youth. He also was a fan of Notre Dame Football and enjoyed working and solving Sudoku puzzles.

Timothy is survived by his children, Scott Bowes and Laura Bowes; grandchildren, Andrew and Julia Collins; siblings, Thomas (Diane) Bowes, Barbara (Roger) Burkholder, and Ellen Bowes; dear longtime friend, Vicky Henderson; 5 nieces and 3 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and close friend, Denny Hobbs.

Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in Gesu Catholic Church at 10 a.m. The VFW 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be given to Vietnam Veterans of America. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -