Timothy J. McNulty, age 59, of Toledo, passed away June 9, 2019 at The James Cancer Center in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born August 14, 1959 in Toledo and graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. He worked in sales for more than 20 years at Universal Urethane Products.



Tim was an avid golfer and University of Michigan fan. He loved music and attended numerous concerts throughout his life. He also enjoyed spending time at sporting events including Detroit Tigers, Lions and Red Wings games. An amazing husband and father, he found his greatest joy in time spent with family. Tim will be remembered for his helpful, easy-going and friendly personality, always patient and loving. He showed tremendous courage and strength throughout his illness and never gave up the fight.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dawn (De La Cruz) McNulty; mother, Kathleen McNulty; children, Kevin and Lauren McNulty; step children, Christine, David and Lucas Weinbrecht; siblings, Michael (Elaine), John, Robert (April), Eileen (Jim Kelly), Patrick (Betsy Hyatt) and Noreen (Glenn Allen); step granddaughter, Becca Burgamy; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his Schnoodle, Moe. His father, Patrick McNulty, preceded him in death.



Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3011 Carskaddon, Toledo, with Father David Whalen presiding.



The family would like to thank the staff at The James Cancer Center in Columbus. Tim touched the teams who cared for him and we will always be grateful for their care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. https://themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/



Published in The Blade from June 12 to June 13, 2019