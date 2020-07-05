1/1
Timothy J. Schmidt
1969 - 2020
Timothy J. Schmidt

Timothy John Schmidt, age 50, of Lambertville, MI passed away suddenly, June 23, 2020 at home. Tim was born December 2, 1969 in Toledo to John and Janelle (Szymanski) Schmidt. A 1988 graduate of Whitmer High School, he married his high school sweetheart Carla Chandler on January 14, 1995 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Traverse City, Michigan. Most of all he will be remembered as a family man. Tim was the best husband and father and he put everyone's needs before his own. He was the co-owner of Lowes Building Services and Window Cleaning with his sister Catherine Samberg. He was a classic car enthusiast who loved working on cars when he wasn't spending time with his beloved family. Tim loved hockey. He played high school hockey and coached his son's hockey team and was an avid Red Wings fan.

Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years, Carla; daughter, Madeline (Graham) Goupille; sons, Stefan, William and Maxwell Schmidt; sister, Catherine (Jeff) Samberg; grandmothers, Gretchen Schmidt and Phyllis Schmidt; in-laws, Robert and Naomi Chandler; brothers-in-law, Michael (Robin) Chandler and William (Steve) Chandler; sisters-in-law, Marianne (Steven) Moore and Susan (Jerry) Stevenson. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Tim's services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Eck
June 30, 2020
We pray for the repose of the soul of Timothy Schmidt and consolation for his family.
Eternal rest, grant unto him O Lord and let the perpetual light shine upon him.
May he rest in peace. Amen
Im so sad to hear of the family's loss of their loved one. He was a nice man. My heart breaks for Carla and the children. You are in my prayers and thoughts.
Monica Sieja
Friend
June 30, 2020
John, Janelle and Cathy. Dale and I send our deepest sympathies to you and your families. I can still recall Tim cutting through our yard on Rounding River Drive to play with Todd Reed. This is so sad. May your faith in God help you through this awful time. Sincerely, Chris
Chris and Dale Amborski
Friend
June 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeff and Peggi
Family
June 30, 2020
Madeline, Im so sorry to hear about your dad. He sounds like a great guy. May all your fond memories give you comfort and may your tears soon be replaced with laughter as you recall good times with him. My most sincere condolences to your family, your mom especially. To all of you, Im so sorry for this profound loss.
Jodi Kessinger Walters
Friend
