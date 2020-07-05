Timothy J. SchmidtTimothy John Schmidt, age 50, of Lambertville, MI passed away suddenly, June 23, 2020 at home. Tim was born December 2, 1969 in Toledo to John and Janelle (Szymanski) Schmidt. A 1988 graduate of Whitmer High School, he married his high school sweetheart Carla Chandler on January 14, 1995 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Traverse City, Michigan. Most of all he will be remembered as a family man. Tim was the best husband and father and he put everyone's needs before his own. He was the co-owner of Lowes Building Services and Window Cleaning with his sister Catherine Samberg. He was a classic car enthusiast who loved working on cars when he wasn't spending time with his beloved family. Tim loved hockey. He played high school hockey and coached his son's hockey team and was an avid Red Wings fan.Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years, Carla; daughter, Madeline (Graham) Goupille; sons, Stefan, William and Maxwell Schmidt; sister, Catherine (Jeff) Samberg; grandmothers, Gretchen Schmidt and Phyllis Schmidt; in-laws, Robert and Naomi Chandler; brothers-in-law, Michael (Robin) Chandler and William (Steve) Chandler; sisters-in-law, Marianne (Steven) Moore and Susan (Jerry) Stevenson. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Tim's services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio.