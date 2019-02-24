Timothy J. Tasler



On February 18, 2019, Timothy J. Tasler, loving husband and father, passed away surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.



Tim was born to Don and Ann Tasler on December 21, 1961 in Lima, Ohio. He graduated from Lima Senior High School and attended Bowling Green State University.



While at BGSU he met the love of his life Nadine Stamatis, and they wed on November 5, 1988. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Rachel and Samantha.



Tim spent the majority of his life in business, primarily sales, eventually finding the time to become a real estate agent once the nest became empty. His main focus in life was his family and friends. He always put their needs first. "When all else fails call Dad" was often heard and he never disappointed.



He also enjoyed trap shooting and traveling.



Tim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nadine; daughters, Rachael and Samantha; mother, Ann; brother, Terry; mother-in-law Sandy; and brother-in-law, Gus.



He is preceded in death by his father, Don.



According to Tim's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. His family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Tim's family would like to thank the caring professionals at the Hickman Cancer Center, Ohioans, St. Luke's Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio, and for the loving support of our family and friends.



www.toledocremation.com



Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019