Timothy James Andrews
Timothy James Andrews, 65, of Toledo, Ohio passed away suddenly on July 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Sandra Andrews; brother, Thomas Andrews; and niece, Cory Margaret Nordenstrom. Timothy is survived by his siblings, Catherine Andrews, Mary Andrews, Helen Shuff, Shavaun Andrews, and Patrick (Glen Rubin) Andrews; and 20 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019