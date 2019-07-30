The Blade Obituaries
Timothy James Andrews


1953 - 2019
Timothy James Andrews

Timothy James Andrews, 65, of Toledo, Ohio passed away suddenly on July 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Sandra Andrews; brother, Thomas Andrews; and niece, Cory Margaret Nordenstrom. Timothy is survived by his siblings, Catherine Andrews, Mary Andrews, Helen Shuff, Shavaun Andrews, and Patrick (Glen Rubin) Andrews; and 20 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019
