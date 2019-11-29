|
Timothy James Henline
Timothy James Henline, 66, of McLean, Virginia, passed away on November 20, 2019 at his home. He was born December 26, 1952 to Luther and Betty (Swartz) Henline of Pemberville, Ohio.
Tim attended Eastwood High School in Pemberville, graduated with a BS in Engineering Physics from the University of Toledo, and received his MS and PhD in Engineering Physics from Montana State University. In 2013, he retired from a 30-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) where he served in a variety of technical advisor, systems engineering and managerial positions.
Highly respected by his colleagues and community, Tim is survived by his father, Luther Henline; wife, Frances (Frazier), McLean, Virginia; and sisters Linda (Tom) Young, Baltimore, Ohio, and Sandra (Steven) Draheim, Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Warrior Canine Connection, Boyds, MD 20841 (warriorcanineconnection.org) or to a .
