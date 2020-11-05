1/1
Timothy James "Tim" O'Rourke
1962 - 2020
Timothy "Tim" James O'Rourke

Timothy "Tim" James O'Rourke, 58, of South Toledo passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 in his residence. Born in Toledo, Ohio on May 4, 1962 to Raymond C. and Joanna C. (Cross) O'Rourke. Tim was a 1980 Graduate of the E.L. Bowsher High School. Tim worked as an assembler for the past 27 years with Chrysler and Mobis automotive. Tim's greatest pleasure was spending time with his son Tim Jr. Tim had what was called a mischievous sense of humor about him. Tim was also a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his son, Timothy J O'Rourke Jr., brothers, Ray C. O'Rourke, Michael J. (Bea) O'Rourke; sisters, Patricia A (Roger) O'Connor, Kathleen E (Philip) Meeker; close friend, Tracy O'Rourke; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns at Byrne Rd, Saturday November 7, 2020 after 12:00 Noon with proper social distancing observed with services to beheld at 2:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials to be made to The Timothy O'Rourke Memorial Fund at any Fifth /Third Bank branch. Please view and sign Tim's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:15 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
NOV
7
Service
02:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
