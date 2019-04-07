Home

Timothy L. Williams

Timothy L. Williams
Feb 15, 1952 - Apr 3, 2018
I miss you when something really good happens because you're the one I want to share it with.
I miss you when something is troubling me because you're the only one who understands me so well.
I miss you when I laugh and cry because you're the one who makes my laughter grow and my tears disappear.
I miss you all the time, but I miss you most when I lie awake at night and think of all the wonderful times we spent together, for those are some of the best memories of my life.
XO
Bonnie
P.S. My Whole Heart for my Whole Life
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Apr. 7, 2019
