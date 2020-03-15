|
Timothy "Tim" Lee Alberts
Timothy "Tim" Lee Alberts, age 64, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond and Carolyn (Dzingleski) Alberts.
Tim is a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, class of 1973. He majored in mathematics at the University of Toledo. Tim enjoyed hunting and shooting sports. He was an avid dog lover and raised Labrador Retrievers and Newfoundlands for many years. Tim loved going on long road trips on his motorcycle with friends.
Left to cherish Tim's memory is his daughter, Sarah Alberts; mother, Carolyn Alberts; siblings, Steve (Gail) Alberts, Gregory Alberts, Jeff (Mary Anne) Alberts, Jennifer Rogers, and John (Leiann) Alberts; nephews, Ian and Shane Alberts; and best friend, Dave Rejent.Tim was preceded in death by his father.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made out to The Toledo Humane Society or Promedica Ebeid Hospice.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Internment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020