Timothy M. Sobczak Sr.
Timothy M. Sobczak Sr. passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 peacefully sleeping with family at home. With multiple health conditions, Tim fought for many good years with his strength, determination and courage to outlive his life expectancy by nearly 5 years. Tim was raised in Swanton and Sylvania, Ohio and a 1965 graduate of Sylvania High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1968 in Vietnam. After his service, he and his twin Tom travelled in an old Corvette to California to live young, wild and free. He attended UCLA for architecture before returning to Ohio where he married his wife Donna and had 2 children. He would continue to be dedicated to his family and job as he worked for Alpha/AK Tube for 25 years before retiring in 2005. He and Donna then moved to Arizona for a couple years before coming home to Toledo.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Sobczak, Mother, Norma (Wilbur) Matthews; and brothers, Tom (twin), Gary and Mike. Surviving is brother, Larry (Sue); and sisters Judy (Larry) Matthews, Sandy (Tim) Shasteen and Vicky and Gerry and many nieces and nephews. Tim also leaves his legacy with his loving and devoted wife Donna of 46 years; beloved daughter, Lynn;, beloved son, Tim Jr. (Stacy); cats, Bonnie and Clyde and his best friends and brothers, Ronnie, Chuck, Dave and Bob (Clark) among others.
Tim was proud of his Polish heritage, being a Veteran and his many roles in his life and those of others. A hardworking man of old school traditions and principles who you could talk to, depend on, get help or advice from and a problem solver who could build or fix anything with a passion for all things with an engine. Tim could be found most of his life in the garage with classic cars or his true love, motorcycles. He loved riding, travelling and being free with the wind in his hair and the sun on his back. He mostly loved his family and friends and the times he spent with them. He may have been tough, stubborn and ornery at times and lived up to his "sweet and sour", but he had a heart of gold and just an old wild child intelligent man who valued respect, honor and freedom. He loved so many with all his heart and will be truly missed. May he rest in peace. Free at Last.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH, Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 a.m. Tim will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers contributions to any local Veterans office or the Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences to
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019